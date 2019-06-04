Barabati Stadium to host ODI match after over two years

Cuttack: After a long haul, the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is all set to host the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies on December 22 this year.

The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for 2019-20 home season which will include 5 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 12 T20Is.

The season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.

The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and the following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The 5 Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

While the first two ODIs will be played in Chennai and Vizag, the last match will be played in the Silver City.

The last international match played at Barabati was between India and England on January 19, 2017.