Bantala sishu mandir organizes 24th Science Fair

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Bantala sishu mandir
9

Bantala(Angul): The 24th Science Fair was held at Bantala Saraswati Sishu Mandir here with eighty four science projects put on display by students.

Most of the science projects on display dwelt upon the theme of ecological degradation and the measures for countering environmental hazards. The fair attracted a number of students with a scientific bent of mind who wanted to convey to the society through their projects that they could contribute their bit for an eco-friendly environment.

Related Posts

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

School authorities said the best science projects were selected to get berths at the block level competition to be held shortly.

Chemistry lecturer of Chandrasekhar Mahavidyalay, J K Singh, attended the programme as chief guest. President of the institution Padma Charan Sahu and Secretary Subas Chandra Pradhan also graced the occasion.

Pradhan Acharya Ms Arati Dwivedy and Shibashish Pradhan coordinated the science fair.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

1 of 1,604