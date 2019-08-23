Bantala sishu mandir organizes 24th Science Fair

Bantala(Angul): The 24th Science Fair was held at Bantala Saraswati Sishu Mandir here with eighty four science projects put on display by students.

Most of the science projects on display dwelt upon the theme of ecological degradation and the measures for countering environmental hazards. The fair attracted a number of students with a scientific bent of mind who wanted to convey to the society through their projects that they could contribute their bit for an eco-friendly environment.

School authorities said the best science projects were selected to get berths at the block level competition to be held shortly.

Chemistry lecturer of Chandrasekhar Mahavidyalay, J K Singh, attended the programme as chief guest. President of the institution Padma Charan Sahu and Secretary Subas Chandra Pradhan also graced the occasion.

Pradhan Acharya Ms Arati Dwivedy and Shibashish Pradhan coordinated the science fair.