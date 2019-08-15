Bantala Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir organizes ‘Matru Sammilani’

Bantala(Angul): The Sishu Vatika wing of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir here organized Matru Sammilani (Mothers’ meet) for a healthy interaction on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Padma Charan Sahu in which over 45 participants interacted with teachers and provided their valuable inputs during discussion.

Pradhan Acharya Ms Arati Dwivedy delivered her welcome address and dwelt upon various progammes undertaken for boosting the quality of education in the institution.

Sishu Vatika chief Binodini Kar spoke on the purpose of holding such a meet in the school. Earlier on the day, a flower exhibition was held in the school premises in which tiny tots of Praramv and Bodha participated.