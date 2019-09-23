Bansadhara Water Dispute: Odisha, AP To Conduct Joint Survey On Neredi, Katragadda Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Bansadhara Tribunal today directed Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments to carry out a joint survey in Neredi and Katragadda projects area under the supervision of Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

As per reports, the survey report is likely to be submitted by December 30, 2019 and the Tribunal will conduct its next hearing taking into account the survey report on January 10, 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 5, 2019 the Bansadhara Tribunal directed the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a survey of around 106-acre area along the river bed.

Notably, Odisha in its argument claimed that both the Katragadda and Neredi projects on the Bansadhara river were undertaken without approval from the CWC and the State demanded a joint survey of both the projects.

Following this, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mukundam Sharma, conducted a hearing on March 6, 2019 and directed the Centre and Andhra Pradesh to furnish their replies before the Bansadhara water dispute tribunal in the first week of April.