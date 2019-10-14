Banks Have Sufficient Liquidity: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Addressing a press briefing on Monday here Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that banks have sufficient liquidity.

The minister said efforts are underway to allot outstanding funds to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by large corporate. Besides, the banks have been asked to provide a bill discounting facility to the MSME sector against payments due to the large corporate.

As much as Rs. 40,000 crore is due to the MSME sector as per the returns filed by the large corporates to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Finance Ministry said loans worth Rs. 81,781 crore was disbursed during the nine-day outreach programme or loan camps organised by banks that began on October 1.