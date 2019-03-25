Bank employee robbed of Rs 1.72 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1.72 lakh from a bank employee near Rangabazaar under Balianta Police limits in Bhubaneswar today.

According to sources, three bike-borne miscreants waylaid the employee of a private bank, while the later was returning after collecting money near Rangabazaar this evening.

The looters attacked the man with sharp weapons and snatched away the bag containing Rs 1.72 lakh. The desperadoes then sped away on a black Pulsar bike, added sources.

Reportedly, the victim has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.