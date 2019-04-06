Bangladeshi national held at Bhubaneswar airport with fake passport

Bhubaneswar: A Bangladeshi youth has been arrested at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar for allegedly possessing fake Indian passport.

The arrested has been identified as Ayan Sraman alias Barua (29) of Jaldi village under Banshkhali police limits in Chittagong of Bangladesh. He had been residing in Ramakrishna Palli in West Bengal for 10 to 12 years with a Bangladeshi passport which was found to be fake and fabricated.

He was detected after landing at Bhubaneswar airport from Bangkok on a Thai Air Aisa flight (FD112).

According to police, with false identity of Biswanath Mandal, Sraman was issued a passport by Regional Passport Office, Kolkata. Upon searching him, the police found a Bangladeshi passport, two Aadhar Cards, two mobile phones and a notebook on his person. He could not produce valid passport or visa documents to establish his identity.

The officials found that he is a fake person and obtained the Indian passport through Bangladeshi agents Subas Sarkar and Rubel Barua. Later, he impersonated him as Biswajit Mandal and identified himself as an Indian citizen.

He has been arrested for violating the Passport Act/ Foreigner Act and was produced in the local court today. Further probe is underway to find out whether any racket is involved, the police said.