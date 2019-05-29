Bangladesh Prez arrives in New Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: President of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid arrived in New Delhi this evening to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony to be held tomorrow.

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov and President of Myanmar U Win Myint, who also had confirmed their participation at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister, will arrive tomorrow.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and Special Envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach will also take part in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister tomorrow.

India is looking forward to receiving the dignitaries in New Delhi for the ceremony.