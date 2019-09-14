Bangladesh Naval Ship arrives in Visakhapatnam on Goodwill Visit

New Delhi: Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan arrived in Visakhapatnam on a four-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Navy ship was accorded a warm welcome by officials from the ENC and Eastern Fleet with the Indian Naval Band in attendance on arrival.

During the ship’s stay at Visakhapatnam, a series of activities are scheduled between the two navies which include professional interactions, cross visits, sporting events and social interactions between IN and BN personnel.

Brig General Abul Kalam Mohammed Ziaur Rahman, the Resident Defence Advisor to the Bangladesh High Commissioner at New Delhi along with Commander M Zahirul Haque Commanding Officer BNS Somudra Avijan will also call-on Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, AVSM, NM Chief of Staff, ENC.