Bangladesh cricketers call off strike after BCB accepts 11-point demands

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s cricket players have called off their strike late on Wednesday after reaching a deal with the country’s governing body over improved pay packages.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said Wednesday it had agreed to most of the players’ demands. However, two additional demands that were put forth earlier Wednesday including a larger share of the BCB’s revenues were not approved.

The new demands include a call to the BCB to share a percentage of their revenue with the players and equal pay for women cricketers.

The resolution means Bangladesh’s tour of India, which is set to start on November 3, will go ahead as planned. Meanwhile, the third round of the National Cricket League (NCL), the country’s traditional first-class tournament, was pushed back two days to Saturday.