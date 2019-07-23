Bandh over seamless mobile services disrupts normal life in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A dawn-to-dusk bandh in Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district demanding seamless mobile services in the region has disrupted normal life on Tuesday.

The bandh is being observed by the Chitrakonda Nagarika Mancha. The members of the outfit were seen picketing since morning to press for their demand. Meanwhile, several social organisations have extended their support to the bandh.

Following the bandh, commuters faced difficulty in travelling as markets, business establishments, educational institution and government offices remain closed. However, emergency services were exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The agitators alleged that due to poor network facility, the subscribers are facing difficulty in bank-related works. Moreover, they also demanded for installation of Jio tower in the region.

Security has been beefed up to thwart any untoward incident.