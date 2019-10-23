Banakalagi ritual: Darshan to be restricted from 4 PM to 8 PM today

Puri: Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees for four hours today – from 4 pm to 8 pm—owning to the conduct of secret ritual ‘Banakalagi,’ informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The Banakalagi is a ritual in which fresh colours are applied to the idols. This ritual is conducted about seven to eight times a year.

In this make-up session that beautifies the deities, servitors like Datta Mohapatra from Chhatisha Niyog of the temple are assigned the duty on a hereditary basis.

The servitors apply various organic colours to the deities. “This is a secret service of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. No one except a small group of servitors is allowed into the temple during the ritual. It takes about five to six hours during which no devotees are allowed for darshan,” the SJTA said.