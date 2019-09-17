Ban On Plastic Use In All Urban Areas Across Odisha From Oct 2

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to prohibit usage of the plastic material in all urban areas across the state from October 2.

As per reports, single-use plastics will be banned from the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, informed State Forest & Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

The ban will be imposed on polythene carry bags of any shape, thickness and size (excluding compostable); Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET/PETE) bottles of less than 200 ml capacity; single-use disposable cutleries made up of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane and similar products; or plastic such as dish, spoon, cup, plate, glass, fork, bowl, pouch to store liquid and container of any size and shape except for packing and selling of milk and other ancillary milk products; and thermocol decorative materials, official sources said.

The department has also sought suggestions/objections in this connection from the public for consideration within 15 days from the date of publication of an order dated September 10, 2019.