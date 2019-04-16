Ban on movement of heavy vehicles on few routes in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a bid to organise a hassle-free movement of polling parties, Sundargarh district administration has ordered a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on a few routes in the district.

As per the District Collector Rashmita Panda’s order, traffic movement of heavy vehicles have been banned on Lahunipada-Kalta; Lahunipada-Tensa-Koida Road from today till April 19.

As per the notification, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles on the route has been banned for three days. The ban will be lifted following the conclusion of the second phase election’s procedure in the area.

Election-bound Sundargarh will go to polls in the Phase-II election.

Voting will be held for five parliamentary and 35 assembly seats in the second phase on April 18.