Baloch women hold rally in Quetta demanding release of family members

Quetta: Baloch women and children have staged protest in Quetta against the disappearances of their family members abducted by security forces.

They alleged that a large number of political activists and intellectuals were being abducted illegally by security forces from Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan.

The relatives of Rashid Hussain, who was abducted from UAE and later deported to Pakistan also joined the protest. His mother has participated in the protest in Quetta for his safe return and release of other Baloch missing persons.

According to reports, Hussain was handed over to Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies in June this year. An online campaign was also launched to demand the release of Hussain.