Baloch protesters disrupt Pak PM’s speech in US

Washington DC: Baloch protesters disrupted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Washington DC, according to media reports.

The reports said protesters raised slogans in favour of Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan.

The incident occurred when Khan was addressing the Pakistan diaspora at a stadium in the US capital. Khan is presently on a three-day visit to the United States.

Media reports said protests were staged by activists of Muttahida Qasmi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups in Washington DC.

Khan has also been left red-faced after 10 US lawmakers on Saturday wrote to US President Donald Trump asking him to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan’s Sindh province during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister.

According to reports, the Congressmen alleged that despite Pakistan getting $30 billion in various kinds of assistance since 2001 for improvement of socio-economic conditions , it has done precious little in this regard.