Balimela dam’s water level pose threat to Malkangiri farmers

Malkangiri: In view of the inundation of farmlands in Malkangiri caused due to floodwater, ‘Adivasi Biplabi Chasi Sangathan’ on Friday demanded Balimela dam authorities in order to reduce the water level in the upstream of the reservoir.

The outfit through a press release expressed their concerns and grievances regarding the same. The members of the committee also alleged that the storage of excess water in the dam posed a threat to agriculture.

However, aiming to meet the power generation needs, the authorities are preferring to store water in the reservoir.

While the dam’s water level has been a matter of concern since last year, the outfit sought immediate response towards the same. Besides, the farmers have also threatened to resort to protest if their demands are not fulfilled, sources said.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had entered into an agreement to construct the Balimela dam as a joint project and share the water of the Sileru river. Water from the dam is used for generation of power through Upper Sileru, Donkarai and lower Sileru hydropower stations in Godavari delta.