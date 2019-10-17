Balia’s health condition improves, doing well without ventilator

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Balia's health condition improves
4

Cuttack: Health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins Balia is reportedly improving as the child is sustaining well without the support of a ventilator for the last 72 hours.

This has been informed by the emergency officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Bhubananda Maharana.

Besides this, Balia is also being fed with cooked food and the diet content has also been increased by the team of doctors.

Balia’s health condition was not good when he was admitted to SCBMCH on September 7. He was suffering from fever and dystonia, a state of abnormal muscle tone resulting in muscular spasm and abnormal posture typically due to neurological disease or a side effect of drug therapy, the neurosurgeon said.

However, improvements were noticed on October 11 as the respiratory system infection and fever gradually came down.

