Balasore viral video: One detained for circulating obscene video

Balasore: In a major development to the shameful incident of stripping off a girl in at Talasari Beach in Balasore district, police have detained one youth for allegedly posting and circulating an obscene video of the incident on social media.

Police apprehended the youth early on today morning probably after identifying him from the videos that were made viral by the accused youths. While efforts to nab his associates are on, the detained youth is being grilled in police custody.

According to sources, Talasari Marine police had launched a probe into the incident after a case was registered regarding the same.

Notably, the contemptible act took place at Talasari Beach in Bhograi block when a college girl was thrashed, stripped and photographed by three miscreants, who were in an inebriated state.

The matter came to light after the video of the same incident emerged on various social media platforms following which villagers and Mahamaya Self Help Group of the area lodged a complaint with Marine Police.

