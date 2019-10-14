Balasore SP B. Jugal Kishore rushes accident victims to hosp

Balasore: In a humanitarian gesture, Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Jugal Kishore took two critically injured persons to the hospital in his official car on Monday.

According to reports, the SP was heading towards Oupada in a police vehicle for a public hearing when he spotted a father-daughter critically hurt in a road accident on NH-16 near Begunia in the district.

The victims have been identified as Kailash Chandra Sahu and his daughter Monalisa Sahu of Achyutipur village under Soro police limits in the district. An unidentified vehicle had hit the duo leaving them grieviously injured, sources said.

After spotting them, the SP with the help of other staff and public took the injured persons rushed them to Soro CHC for treatment in his police vehicle.

Later, the father-daughter duo was shifted to Balasore DHH after their health condition deteriorated, sources added. Such humanitarian gesture of the SP has been praised by the locals.