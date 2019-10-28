Balasore: Five-year old goes missing after falling into river with drunken father

Balasore: A five-year-old boy went missing after his drunken father tumbled into a river along with him at Aigiria village of Madhusudanpur panchayat under Soro Police limits here on late Sunday night.

According to sources, one Ayeri Munda was returning home with his five-year-old son Bapun after buying crackers on the occasion of Diwali yesterday.

Ayeri stopped mid-way and consumed country-made liquor. While the father-son duo was walking along the riverside, Ayeri lost control and fell into the river with the minor boy.

After spotting them in distress, some locals managed to rescue Ayeri. However, Bapun went missing in deep waters and the locals failed to trace him even after a frantic search.

On being informed about the matter, Soro Fire Service personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. Till last reports came in the search operation was underway.

Fumed over this, the locals burnt the illegal liquor shop from where Ayeri had consumed alcohol.