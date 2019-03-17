Balasore bizman shot at over past enmity

Balasore: A businessman of Baliapal area here was critically injured after being shot by two unidentified youths over suspected past enmity on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Itabhati Chhak under Baliapal police limits. The victim was identified as Soumyadeep Chakrobarty.

According to sources, Chakrobarty was on his way to Badapal from Baliapal at around 4 pm when the bike-borne miscreants, who had been following him, opened fire at him. The assailants fled from the spot immediately.

Chakrobarty sustained serious bullet injuries and was initially rushed to Baliapal hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital as his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, the local police reached the spot and investigating into the matter.