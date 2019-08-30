Balakrishna Mohapatra Takes Oath As State Information Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Balakrishna Mohapatra took oath as the State Information Commissioner (SIC) of the Odisha Information Commission on Thursday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new SIC Mohapatra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy were present in the ceremony.

Odisha Information Commission has been constituted under Section 15(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005 (Act 22 of 2005).

The general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs of the State Information Commission shall vest in the State Chief Information Commissioner who shall be assisted by the State Information Commissioners and may exercise all such powers and do all such acts and things which may be exercised or done by the State Information Commission autonomously without being subjected to directions by any other authority under this Act [Section 15 (4)].