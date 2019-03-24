Balakot air strike was aimed at rebuilding PM’s image: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the Balakot air strike was conducted to rebuild Prime Minister’s image after he failed on home turf.

Abdullah said the image of  government was on a nosedive after unemployment, poor condition of industries, farmers’ distress and demonetization. These issues have badly affected the country and all this was going against him, he said.

Abdullah said the air strike was conducted with an eye on elections. He said: “We always knew that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan. This surgical strike (airstrike) was done as elections are approaching”.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had also aired the same views and said that the votes are being fetched in the name of surgical strike and lives of the Army jawans.

Khan said t for the first time that votes are being fetched in the name of surgical strike, in the name of our forces and jawans. Now bravery, borders, martyrdom are being traded, he said.

