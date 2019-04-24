Bajrang Punia wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships

Xi’an: World No.1 Bajrang Punia clinched gold medal in the 65kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2019 at Xi’an in China on Tuesday.

Bajrang defeated Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan with 12-7 score to bag the top honours.

At the end of the first period, Bajrang was trailing 2-5 against Okassov and with just 60 seconds to go, Bajrang was down 2-7. However, the world No.1 fought back from there and eventually went on a spree of 10 straight points to win the match 12-7.

On the other hand, Praveen Rana had to settle for silver in the 79kg category after he lost 3-0 to Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran, while Satyavrat Kadian bagged the bronze medal in the 97kg category.

Apart from these two, in the women’s event, India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Divya Kakran are also in contention.