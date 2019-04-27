Baijayant Panda’s associates distributing cash in Kendrapara, alleges BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday alleged that four associates of BJP’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda are distributing cash among voters.

“With two days remaining for the fourth phase polling in Kendrapara, four associates of Panda have been found distributing cash to the voters in the district and desecrating the electoral sanctity of the election,” BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and Lenin Mohanty alleged.

“The four associates are operating primarily from their office situated at Baula Vihar in Kendrapara,” the BJD spokespersons alleged. Terming it an extremely serious matter, they said it requires the highest level of urgency and action.

The BJD spokespersons submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard and provided the mobile numbers of the four persons. They urged the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission to take immediate action in this regard.

The BJD urged the CEO and ECI to place the four persons and their cellphones under strict surveillance and their removal from Kendrapara district.

“We demand that strict and immediate steps be taken in this regard or BJP MP candidate Baijayant Panda would use these associates to distribute cash and influence voters in the Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency,” the BJD said.