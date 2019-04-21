Baijayant Panda was never interested in industrialisation of Kendrapara: Naveen

Kendrapara: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sharpened his attack on Baijayant Panda, the BJP MP candidate from Kendrapara and said that the former MP was never interested in industrialisation of Kendrapara.Patnaik while addressing a public meeting in the district also said that Panda was only concerned about expansion of his own industries.

” Kendrapara is the only coastal district deprived of railway connectivity after so many years of independence. I have also raised the demand several times. But once a union minister told me that your MP is only concerned about rail connectivity to his industries. I felt let down. He broke the trust of the people of Kendrapara for which voters will give him a befitting reply,” said Patnaik.

He also said that Kendrapara has always remained important for him and his father Biju Patnaik. “I had declared one-third reservation for women in this district only. That announcement made history in the entire country. I will always remain obliged infront of the people of Kenadrapara and I will look after the development of the district,” he added.