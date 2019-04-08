Baijayant Panda spread ill-health rumours for political gain: Naveen

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday accused former MP Baijayant Panda of spreading rumours about his health for political gain.

Answering to a question asked by NDTV that where the impression was surfaced that he was not physically fit, Patnaik said, “One of our ex-MPs spread the rumour for political gains.”

Further asked, “When you are saying “ex-MP”, are you referring to Jay Panda? “I am,” said Naveen Patnaik, without hesitation.

Why do you believe that he would spread such a rumour? The four-time chief minister and a key player for the battle 2019 replied: “I think for his personal political ambitions.”

Patnaik said that the exercise was part of his routine in the morning and it was not for the sake of camera. “I do these exercises every morning,” Patnaik said firmly. These include “cycling, weightlifting, leg exercises, all of that”, Patnaik said in the exclusive interview.

It can be mentioned here that recently a two-minute and eight-second video of Patnaik went viral on social media. “Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha,” Naveen said at the end of the video.