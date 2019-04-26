Baijayant Panda illegally using IMFA, OTV employees in poll campaign: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday accused BJP’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda of illegally engaging employees of his firms in the election campaigns.

Addressing a press conference, BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Lelin Mohanty and Sulata Deo alleged that Panda, who is the vice-chairman of IMFA and director of Ortel Communication which has shares in OTV, has been engaging the employees in the poll campaign in violation of guidelines.

“As IMFA and OTV are public limited companies, the law says Panda needs to take the permission of the audit and shareholders of the firms to engage the employees for any assignments. However, he has been using the employees for election campaigns in violation of guidelines,” the spokespersons said.

“While IMFA employees are campaigning and organising meetings for Panda, OTV team in Kendrapara broadcasting biased news in his favour him,” the BJD spokespersons alleged. They met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

They demanded to keep the OTV and IMFA teams under the watch of a magistrate. Besides, they appealed to the CEO to deem the airing of news in favour of Panda and against BJD as paid news.