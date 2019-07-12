Bahuda Yatra: Naveen extends greetings on the occasion

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wished people on the auspicious occasion of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister greeted the people on the Return Journey of the three chariots to Jagannath Temple.

After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day. The return journey follows the same protocol and schedule, as is found during the Ratha Yatra.

Today, the priests would perform ‘mangal arati’, ‘mailam’, ‘abakash’, ‘rosahoma’, and ‘Suryapuja’ and the deities would be offered ‘Gopal Bhog’.