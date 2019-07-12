Bahuda Yatra: Holy Trinity set to return to Srimandir today

Puri: After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the Holy Trinity will return to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra.

The return journey follows the same protocol and schedule, as is found during the Ratha Yatra.

As per the ritual timings declared by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Senapata Lagi ritual will be concluded by 11 am following which ‘Mangalarpana’ will be conducted by 11:45 am,’Pahandi Bije’ will commence from 12 Noon till 2:30 pm,’Chhera Panhara’ by 3 pm and chariot pulling will begin at 4 pm.

While way back home, the Trinity will halt at the Mausima temple where the deities will be offered poda pitha made of rice, jaggery, coconuts and lentils.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Puri district administration have made adequate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra. Over 100 platoons of police have been stationed by the district administration in the pilgrim town apart from deployment of CRPF, RAF, swift action forces.

Total 36 platoons of traffic police are also deployed for smooth movement of vehicles. At least 180 CCTVs have been installed across the ‘Bada Danda’.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has also announced to ply special trains to Puri in view of the Bahuda Yatra.