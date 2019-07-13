Bahuda Yatra concludes peacefully at Shrivanikshetra

Bhubaneswar: The Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Holy Trinity, concluded peacefully at the Shrivanikshetra in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Rituals associated with this auspicious occasion like Mangala Arati, Mailama, Tadapalagi, Rosha Homa, Abakasha, Surya Pooja and Dwarapala Pooja commenced early morning as per the ethics and rituals of the deities at Shrivanikhetra.

Pahandi Bije of the three deities was performed in the afternoon, after the observance of holy ritual of Chherapahanra by Dr Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology.

Pulling of the three chariots from the ‘Shri Gundicha Temple’ to Shrivanikshetra of KISS started at 4.30 pm and women devotees pulled Devi Subhadra’s Chariot.

More than 30000 devotees, staff and students of KISS and KIIT congregated to observe the Bahuda Yatra at KISS.

The Suna Besha of Deities will be held today.

