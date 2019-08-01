Badshah breaks record on YouTube, yet to get credit

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah dropped his music video “Paagal” and soon scripted history by earning the most YouTube views in one day but the video-sharing website declined to credit the Sony Music artist.

Within 24 hours of posting his video “Paagal” on YouTube, the track quickly went viral, raking up over 75 million views in a single day.

Normally, YouTube praises artists for record-setting feats but they have yet to congratulate Badshah. Although he’s a famous star in India, Badshah’s “Paagal” beat out global superstar acts like BTS and Taylor Swift. It eclipsed a mark set by Korean boy band BTS in April.

Rival executives in the Indian music industry began whispering “Paagal” had benefited from server farms and bots—two tools grouped under “fake views.”

It is said that Badshah and his representatives had purchased advertisements from Google and YouTube that embedded the video or directed fans to it in some other way.

While YouTube has not made any noise regarding views for Badshah’s “Paagal” – and some alleged “foul play” may be to blame, Badshah believes that YouTube is choosing not to acknowledge his work.

Despite this, YouTube is looking into the way it evaluates records.

While BTS’s hit boasts over 483 million views at the time of writing, Badshah’s “Paagal” has risen to 114 million in the span of a month.

