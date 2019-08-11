Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand closed following landslide

Badrinath highway
Chamoli: The Badrinath Highway has been closed following landslide and the authorities have restricted  vehicular movement, officials said.

The highway was closed at Lambagad slide zone area here on Saturday evening amid incessant rain that triggered landslide in the region, the officials added.

The officials said the overflowing sewage canal close to the highway also added to the woes. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days and the Met office has also forecast widespread and heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

