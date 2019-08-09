Badhaai Ho bags award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

New Delhi: Comedy entertainer Badhaai Ho starring Ayushman Khurana and Sanya Malhotra won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 66th National Film Awards.

The 66th National Film Awards were announced in a press conference today by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Film Category; AS Kanal, Chairperson, Non-Feature Film Category and Utpal Borpujari, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema.

The Chairpersons and other Jury Members earlier today submitted a report on 66th National Film Awards to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Gujarati film ‘Hellaro’ was declared Best Feature Film winner while ‘Badhai Ho’ bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Hindi movie ‘Padman’ was declared Best Film on Social Issues, while Kannada film ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ got Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Ayushman Khurana and Vicky Kaushal jointly won Best Actor Award for their performances in ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, while Keerthy Suresh was declared winner of Best Actress trophy for her performance in Telugu movie ‘Mahanati’.

Aditya Dhar won Best Director Award for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Marathi movie Naal got the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Uttarakhand was declared the Most Film Friendly State.

The list of Award winners under the different categories

Best Feature Film: HELLARO (Gujarati)

Best Film on Social Issues: PADMAN (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: PAANI (Marathi)

Best Children’s Film: SARKARI HIRIYA PRATHAMIKA SHALE KASARGODU (Kannada)

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar (URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE (Hindi))

Best Actor (Shared): Ayushmann Khurrana (ANDHADHUN), Vicky Kaushal (URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE (Hindi))

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (MAHANATI)

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (CHUMBAK (Marathi))

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (BADHAAI HO)