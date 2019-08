Barang: After the death of tigress ‘Priyanka’, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here lost another member as a baby Nilgiri langur died at the zoo on Wednesday.

According to sources, the baby monkey died at enclosure No. 55 on premises of the wildlife habitat in the zoo.

The baby was born on June 1, the father of that monkey had died earlier this year.

With the death of the baby langur, only one female Nilgiri langur is left at Nandankanan. She has been kept under CCTV surveillance.