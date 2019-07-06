Baby girl raped by neighbour in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A 17-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Talakunda village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district on the evening of June 4.

The matter came to the fore after the baby’s mother lodged a complaint with the police the next day. She claimed that her daughter has been sexually assaulted by Bhadra Singh (28), of the same village.

As per the police complaint, accused Bhadra, who happens to be the victim’s neighbour, took the baby away while she was playing outside the house in the evening hours. He then took her to an isolated place and outraged her modesty. Later, the baby’s mother rescued her from the accused after a frantic search.

Reportedly, the accused is on the run to escape arrest. Meanwhile, the baby girl has been admitted to Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital and is undergoing treatment.