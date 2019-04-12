Babushan to attend BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Ganjam tomorrow

By pragativadinewsservice
Babushan to attend Vijay Sankalp Samavesh
Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood actor and BJP’s star campaigner Babushan Mohanty will attend the party’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Ganjam district tomorrow.

The cine actor is scheduled to attend the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at three places in the district. He will first attend the event at Patharakata Ground of Nagleswar village in Khallikote at 10 am.

Later, the Ollywood heartthrob will attend the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Hinjili NAC area at 12 pm.

He will also attend the event at Mamudiha Ground in Aska NAC at around 1.30 pm, said BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

