Baba Ramdev asks Oppn to practice stress therapy for 15 years

New Delhi: Renowned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has advised the Opposition to practice ‘Kapalbhati’ for the next fifteen years to manage stress.

His comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office and secrecy in a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Ramdev said:”Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will get freedom from economic, conceptual and cultural penury”.

Modi’s ministers will live up to people’s expectations in the next five years, he said.

BJP chief Amit Shah made an entry into the Union Cabinet even as outgoing External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who was reported to have received a call in the morning, did not attend the ceremony. Surprisingly, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was inducted into the incoming cabinet.

Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) routed the Congress-led opposition in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got even a bigger mandate than 2014 with a tally of 353 seats.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) got just 90 seats out of 542 seats.