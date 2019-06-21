B-Tech student found dead in OYO guest house; murder suspected

Barang: A final year B-Tech student was found dead today under mysterious circumstances in an OYO guest house located on the Nandankana road under Infocity police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Nag (25). His friend Yusuf (25), who was also staying with him in room no- 201 of Kapoors Plaza, has been detained in this connection.

According to reports, Tanmay and Yusuf, both final year Civil Engineering students of a private college, had booked a room in the guest house from June 17 and were staying there since then.

When asked, the owner of the guest house, Abhisekh Kapoor said that the duo used to stay in the room and order food from outside.

However, Yusuf today morning informed Mr Kapoor that Tanmay is not waking up. Following which, the guest house owner initially rushed Tanmay to a private hospital and later to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead and subsequently informed the police, sources added.

On intimation, Infocity Police reached the hospital and seized the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Yusuf was also detained for further interrogation and the police have seized the register book of the guest house besides sealing the room no 201 for investigation.

Though it is suspected to be a case of murder, the actual reason behind the student’s death will come to the fore after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.