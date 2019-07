Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has slashed around 4,073 B.Tech seats in all the government and private engineering colleges in the state, sources said today.

According to reports, a total of 4,073 B.Tech seats were reduced in 88 colleges. While 126 seats were reduced in eight government engineering colleges, 3,947 seats were reduced in 80 private engineering colleges.

The decision came after taking note of the huge vacancy in B.Tech seats across the state, the sources added.