Azam Khan booked by ED under PMLA

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohammed Azam Khan has been booked by Enforcement Directorate(ED) in money laundering case,according to reports.

He is allegedly involved in a number of land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the ED has filed its case under the criminal section of Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs registered against the SP leader by the UP police for alleged land grab.

The agency had sought details of the FIRs against Khan from Rampur police and registered a PMLA case after finding prima facie merit for slapping money laundering charges against him. According to the FIRs, Khan is alleged to have grabbed land from farmers with the help of a former circle officer Alay Hasan.

Khan has denied the allegations and said he is implicated in the cases.