Ayodhya Land Dispute: Section 144 Imposed In Ayodhya Till December 10

New Delhi: Amid the hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case entering its final week, the UP government has imposed Section 144 in Ayodhya district till December 10.

As per reports, the Supreme Court will resume proceedings on the 38th day of the case after a week-long Dussehra break, with a verdict expected before November 17 – the day Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

“Section 144 imposed in the district till December 10 in anticipation of verdict in Ayodhya land case. Decision to impose Section 144 also taken in consideration of upcoming festivals,” District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.

I must add that already there is another order in force since 31.08.2019 covering aspects of unlawful assemblies and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order. https://t.co/4acy0wmqjD — Anuj K Jha (@anujias09) October 13, 2019

On the other hand, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) expressed disappointment over the order and has sought permission to light earthen lamps at the disputed site on Diwali.