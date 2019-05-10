Ayodhya issue: Mediation Panel granted time till August 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted time till August 15 to the Mediation Panel that sought more time on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The apex court heard the decades-old politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Friday.

Media reports said the panel comprised former SC judge F M I Kalifulla (chair), spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

They sought more time from the CJI after which the SC granted them time till August 15, the reports said.

The highest court of the land on March 8 had referred the case to the mediation panel to explore the possibility of a settlement.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will decide on the future course of action.

This is the first time that the case will come up for hearing after it was referred for mediation in the March 8 order.

The committee was asked by the apex court to finish its proceedings within eight weeks.