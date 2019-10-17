Ayodhya case: Hindu Mahasabha calls for strict action against Rajeev Dhavan

New Delhi: The Hindu Mahasabha has called for strict action against senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for tearing up submission in the apex court.

It has filed a complaint with Bar Council of India in this regard.

Dhavan, who represents Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya case, tore up papers and maps handed over to him by counsel of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha yesterday.

The Hindu Sena has also written to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demanding action against the senior advocate.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti also reacted strongly to Dhavan’s behaviour saying it is contemplating filing an FIR against the senior advocate.