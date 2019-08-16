Awareness programmes for prevention of Child Marriage

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti has been laying a lot of emphasis on preventing Child Marriage and various steps are being taken as part of the strategy.

As a part of this, the district administration of Subarnapur has taken up a great step to end child marriage in the district. An innovative campaign has been initiated to involve responsive citizens to stop this social evil. A mass campaign was organised involving 41 parade teams around 1200 students, police, Scout Guide volunteers have taken an oath to stop child marriage.

Debi Prasad Dash, Superintendent of Police, initiated the oath-taking ceremony. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPO) and District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), District Information and Public relation Officer (DIPRO)and many known figures of the districts were also part in this awareness campaign.

A slogan competition was also organized on the same topic to aware and involve the school children. All Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPO)’s, have also organized various awareness programs simultaneously in their project areas covering the whole district. Simultaneously, in Mayurbhanj district, the district administration has been constantly engaged in building preventive measures as it is the most vulnerable district so far prevalence of child marriage is concerned.

All the Block Development Officers (BDO’s) are being requested to include child marriage issues as a part of the agenda in the Special Gram Sabha held on the 15th August (Independence Day) for creating awareness at the village level. Mayurbhanj District Administration took the initiative to sensitize people through various modes of campaign to stop child marriage in the district.

Due to the consistent effort of the Department with the help of the District Child Protection Unit, Police and voluntary organisations, 397 numbers of child marriages were prevented from taking place in the year 2018-19.