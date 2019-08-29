Awareness Programme for RSP Contract Workers held

Rourkela: An Awareness Programme named Daksha meant for Contract labourers working in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was recently organised at HRDC.

About 28 Contract workers working in different Departments of RSP attended this programme.

The programme aimed at enhancing the skills of the contract labour and making them aware about safety practices to be adopted while working in the shop floor and other work sites. An elaborate session on General Safety was conducted to strengthen the safety culture within the organisation.

The other session titled ‘Working at RSP for RSP’ covered different aspects for honing soft skills like, self-development, Interpersonal relationship, discipline, working conditions, SOPs, SMPs, teamwork, welfare amenities and different motivational schemes.

The programme was coordinated by H Pati, DGM, HRD with the support of H C Panda, Senior Instructor, HRD.