Award-winning film ‘Soni’ screened in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The screening of award-winning movie ‘Soni’, directed by Ivan Ayer was held at IDCOL auditorium in the Capital City on Saturday.

The screening of the movie was organised by the Oxfam India, Bhubaneswar.

The Netflix distributed shows the lives of two female policewomen and their reactions to the rise of sexual violence.

The movie was premiered in the Orrizonti (Horizons) section of the 75 Venice International Film Festivals.

The film has also won the Facebook Award for Best ‘Work-In-Progress’ project.

Moreover, the director of the movie, Ayr received a special mention for ‘Achievement in Directing’ for the film at the 2018 Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

It also received the Oxfam Best Film on gender equality award 2018.

The film is an attempt to understand the rage of policewomen against sexual violence in the capital of the country.