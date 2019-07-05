Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday

Mumbai: The extended version of Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit the screens again this weekend. However, the movie will be featured only in limited screens.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and made the announcement of the same on Thursday.

IT’S OFFICIAL… #AvengersEndgame *extended version* is all set to re-release in limited screens this weekend in #India. pic.twitter.com/OCuNhdNnjw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019



Earlier, Avengers: Endgame re-released in the United States with an extended version but it did not hit the screens in India, to fans dismay.

The re-release of the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe film comes a week after it returned to cinemas in the US. The movie will re-release with an extended version that includes an intro by Anthony Russo, a tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished deleted scene featuring the Incredible Hulk and tease into Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Earlier in June, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the last edition of ‘Avengers‘, which recently hit the big screens, would be heading back to theatres with brand new footage.