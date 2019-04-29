Avengers: Endgame swings into Rs 100 Cr club with ease, on a record-breaking spree

Mumbai: Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which turned out to be a must-watch movie, is busy breaking records after entering the Rs 100-crore club within two days of its release in India.

Avengers Endgame has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in its opening weekend. The movie also became the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India.

Apart from this, the science fiction movie scripted many other records. The high on action film became the highest occupancy of all-time by registering 98-100 per cent occupancy in the morning shows and surpassing Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

With the collections of Rs 45 crore on Day 1, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film became the biggest Hollywood opener by beating its prequel Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 crore).

Apart from Hollywood films, the final installment of Avengers franchise also became the biggest opener of 2019 in India by leaving behind Bollywood flicks like Kalank, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

Bagging over Rs 100 crore in its first weekend, the Marvel film once again crushed Bollywood movies and turned out to be the highest first weekend grosser of the year.

Directed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), Avengers: Endgame shows Thanos, the mad Titan, engaging in an epic face-off with the superheroes, including the original Avengers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others.